March 14, 2020

Teen uses petrol to light stove, sets house on fire

By Staff Reporter

A fire broke out at a home in Peristerona on Friday after a 17-year-old tried to light a stove using petrol, the fire service said on Saturday.

The teen escaped unharmed.

The blaze spread into the living room and the kitchen of the open-plan house, causing extensive damage.

The fire service determined that the fire started when the teen tried to light a wood stove using petrol.

In the past 24 hours, the fire service said it had responded to 30 calls for assistance, 17 fires, and 12 special services.



