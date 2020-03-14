March 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Ten more people die in England from virus

By Reuters News Service00
Soccer Football - Championship - Coronavirus impact on the Championship - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - March 14, 2020 General view outside The Hawthorns as the EFL Championship is suspended due to the number of coronavirus cases growing around the world Action Images via Reuters/Paul Burrows EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Health authorities in England announced on Saturday a further 10 deaths caused by coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.

“I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died,” Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement. “All 10 individuals were in the at-risk groups.”



