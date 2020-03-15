Blanket ban on visits to patients in hospitals

All visits to patients in state hospitals have banned after a 70-year-old man who was at the Paphos general hospital tested positive to Covid-19 after being visited by relatives arriving from the UK.
State health services organisation Okypy announced that given the increase in Covid-19 cases, it has decided to ban visits to inpatients in state hospitals and health centres.
The move aims at protecting everyone’s health, Okypy said, “of inpatients but also health professionals and other hospital staff.”
Five new coronavirus cases were detected on Saturday with one being a 70-year-old patient at Paphos general hospital, forcing authorities to shut it down for 48 hours.
The Paphos hospital’s director, Dr Spyros Georgiou, told the Cyprus News Agency that the man has been an inpatient since February 3. He was recently moved to the intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated and was tested positive for Covid-19 after being visited by relatives from the UK.
Okypy said the Paphos hospital would close for 48 hours for disinfection whereas all staff and patients who may have come in contact with the 70-year-old are being tested for Covid-19.
All staff and patients are being examined for symptoms.
Paphos residents in need of urgent treatment will be referred to the private sector. All scheduled appointments, admissions and surgeries have been cancelled.
Okypy urged patients to go to the state hospitals’ accident and emergency departments only if it is absolutely necessary. Persons who have recently arrived from countries with Covid-19 cases and present mild symptoms are urged not to go the A&Es but remain at home and call 1420 for instructions.
Two of the other cases detected on Saturday concern individuals who had returned from Italy and who had been in self-isolation. The other two incidents had also been in isolation after coming into contact with an individual who had tested positive previously. They had been tracked down as part of the ministry’s contact tracing process.
This brings the total number of people found positive to 26 in the government-controlled areas and six in the north.