Is herd immunity the vaccine against coronavirus?

Never in the history of mankind was so much owed by so many to so few. I am not talking about Winston Churchill’s fulsome praise of the young RAF fighter pilots who repulsed the Nazis in the Battle of Britain, but the debt humanity owes the doctors and nurses of the world doing battle against coronavirus.

The language is appropriately Churchillian because in the words of Boris Johnson “we are dealing with the worst public health crisis in a generation”. Alas there is no leader in the world today to rise to the occasion and find the words to match the momentous impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the world.

There are no great statesmen in the world today. No one to rise to the task of fighting this killer virus. Donald J Trump is too parochial – America first and all that pseudo patriotism – was a disaster even if his point was a good one. Europe is the epicentre of the pandemic so banning European visitors makes sense.

His problem is that he didn’t take the pandemic seriously at first and only after he realised it could sink his prospects of re-election when the stock market went into meltdown, did he act.

He just cannot go beyond pugnaciousness, not even when addressing the nation soberly from the Oval Office. He totally lacks the patrician social hinterland of Franklin D Roosevelt to rise above petty politics and tell America something along the lines of you have nothing to fear but fear itself.

Churchill would have had a couple of glasses and delivered a speech in his familiar whiskey voice on alcohol and its ability to kill the virus, ending with his famous ‘I have taken more out of alcohol than alcohol has taken out of me.’ No Abraham Lincoln’s powerful Gettysburg address and the proposition that all men are created equal either. Instead we had the whining hyena squeaky voice of Donald J Trump framing and blaming all and sundry. I do not rejoice saying this but Archbishop Makarios of Cyprus would have risen to the occasion in style and substance. He had the voice and mastery of language and lots of hinterland.

Boris Johnson admires Churchill and wrote a biography of him. That said, telling it the way it is the other day raised Boris Johnson’s trust meter. The awful prospect of ‘losing loved ones before their time’ struck exactly the right note to prepare the public for the shape of things to come in a few weeks when the epidemic is expected to peak in UK.

In the meantime for those of us poor souls euphemistically referred to as persons of a certain age with an underlying condition, the way to beat the coronavirus is to stay at home until it all blows over. People go on and on that lots of elderly people would die if they contract the cursed bat flu. I think despite all the criticism levelled at Boris Johnson for being insensitive, his ‘losing loved ones before their time’ showed him to be a lot more sensitive than his detractors believe.

So, to repeat, if you are old or with an underlying condition, stay at home and batten down the hatches until it blows over as you would in a hurricane. You are retired anyway so staying at home is no big deal.

The virus’ MO is that it accesses your lungs via your face through your mouth, nose and eyes which you unconsciously touch all the time. People spread germs and viruses to one another with amazing speed. Say you use an escalator. You use your hands to hold on to it, but so have lots of others before you. You go to a restaurant and pull up a chair. So did someone else before you. You turn a knob, so has someone before, likewise with lifts and cab doors. And so it goes on and you shed and pick up germs and viruses all the time.

But if you wash your hands with soap and hot water and do this 10 to 20 times a day and also make a conscious effort not to touch your face, the chances of catching the virus is less likely unless someone sneezes in your face, so sneeze into a tissue or into your elbow.

But keep calm and wash your hands. Do not forget that Cyprus is blessed with lots of sunshine and all you guys over there need do is draw the war against the virus into the summer and let the sun defeat it just like the Russians drew the Nazis deep into Russia and then let the Siberian winter destroy them.

Our strategy here in the UK is different to everyone else’s – as always. Basically it is to use the concept behind vaccination to defeat the virus in society rather than on an individual’s body. Vaccines work as the agents of the disease that prompt the immune system to build up defences against them. They are like agents provocateurs. They induce the system to fight back to build up defences when the virus attacks.

So, since there is no vaccine to protect people, the Brits want to use the virus itself as if it were a vaccine. Most people do not get seriously ill. Some young people do not even have symptoms at all. So allowing the virus to infect those it harms less would create a herd immunity and curtail and destroy the virus and its spread. So that’s the answer: it’s a bit like karate, you use the other guy’s strength against him.

Assuming we are still this side of the grave, this is the time we must set up federal control of our borders and make sure that being islanders on our island in the sun is our most precious characteristic as a people. Our problem is existential.

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge





