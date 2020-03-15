Our View: Government lockdown should have gone all the way

Governments have stark choices to make in dealing with the coronavirus, according to prominent Imperial College epidemiologist Roy Anderson. In an interview with the UK newspaper The Guardian Anderson said there were four options: minimise the number of fatalities, minimise the economic impact; flatten the peaked curve in the incidence of cases so they do not have to be dealt with in a short time period; delay the spread until a vaccine is available.

Ideally, a government would want to achieve all four goals but this is not possible said Anderson especially in the case of the first two as they were incompatible. Minimising fatalities by putting a country in lockdown, thus inhibiting all business activity, would have drastically negative repercussions on the economy but most governments, quite rightly, take the view that protecting lives is the priority. As regards delaying the spread of the virus, even if it were an attainable objective nobody knows how long it will before a vaccine is developed.

The Cyprus government has opted for flattening the peaked curve in the incidence of cases so that its already stretched healthcare system could cope with cases and thus be in a position to save lives. Our healthcare system, public and private, has 11 critical care beds per 100,00 population, which is about the European average, but we do not know how many of these are equipped with respirators for treating the respiratory failure caused by Covid-19. In Italy, where they have 12.5 intensive care beds per 100,000 they are nowhere near enough to treat all the cases.

Meanwhile hospitals are also running out of consumables, as they had been imported from China but the supply has stopped. These are necessary for protecting doctors and nurses from infection. As for testing kits, there is such a high worldwide demand that it almost impossible to obtain any. In short, the government has been correct in opting to flatten the curve with the measures announced, but are these enough to achieve its objective?

So far it has closed all schools until April 10, banned public gatherings of more than 75 people, introduced screenings at airports, while in his address to the country on Friday night President Anastasiades announced a ban on the entry to Cyprus of foreign nationals. Those exempted are people that work here, are registered at colleges or are permanent residents. The same rule applied to the crossing points that remained open, even though the regime in the north has introduced more stringent measures allowing only Turkish Cypriots and residents of the north to use them.

While Anastasiades has set perfectly reasonable goals, his government has failed to go all the way to achieve them. Having decided a lockdown was the best way to slow down the spread of the virus, thus allowing the healthcare system to cope and save lives, why did the government opt for a partial lockdown? It should have ordered the closing down of all establishments at which people gather such as cafés, restaurants, bars, shops, malls, clubs and government offices that serve the public for a couple of weeks instead of placing the 75 people limit. If people can be infected in a gym, which the government has closed down, they can also contract the virus in a café or a bar.

Only supermarkets, chemists, bakeries and kiosks should have been left open. Political considerations may have prevailed, Anastasiades not wanting to deal with the angry protests by owners of the above-mentioned establishments that had complained about the 75 people limit when it was announced. Now we are faced with the prospect of teenagers off school hanging out in cafés and malls – would the spread of the virus be contained if there are just 70 of them there at any given time? This is similar to the decision to close four of the crossings as a public health precaution while leaving three of them open (plus two in the bases) – it is destined not to achieve the government’s policy goal.

As the government had chosen a lockdown for its policy it should not have shied away from fully implementing it. It will not protect the economy by leaving cafés and restaurants open. It has already chosen not to protect the economy by banning the entry of foreigners until the end of the month, at least, something that will lead airlines to cancel flights that they may be reluctant to resume any time soon. It was a decision the government was perfectly entitled to take because it had quite rightly decided that safeguarding public health was more important than protecting the economy.

A lockdown was never going to be a popular decision, but as the government had decided this was the best way to achieve the goals it set, it should have enforced it properly.






