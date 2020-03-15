March 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sixth confirmed Covid-19 case in north

By Evie Andreou0478

Authorities in the north announced on Sunday the sixth confirmed Covid-19 case.

It concerns a Turkish Cypriot who arrived from the UK.

The other five confirmed cases in the north are four German tourists and another Turkish Cypriot who had also arrived from the UK.

‘Health minister’ Ali Pilli told media the patients’ overall health condition was good.



