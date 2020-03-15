Sunday, March 15: Coronavirus global update

Some 153,864 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 5,800 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

10.53 Indonesian president to be tested

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he would get tested for coronavirus, while some of his ministers had also undergone precautionary tests after the Southeast Asian country’s transport minister tested positive for the disease.

Widodo also suggested people work from home and avoid mass gatherings, as he sought to calm rising concerns about the spread of the virus in the sprawling archipelago.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, reported on Sunday the number of infections had risen by 21 to 117. Five people with the virus have died in the country.

10.37 Cases in India rise to 107

India on Sunday reported that the number of coronavirus infections had risen to 107, an increase of 23 from the day before, with a western state home to the country’s financial capital the worst hit.

Data from India’s federal health ministry showed that there were now 31 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra state, where local authorities have closed down schools, colleges and malls in most cities, including in the financial hub of Mumbai.

10.33 Russia suspends train services

State-run Russian Railways said on Sunday it would halt trains to and from Ukraine and Moldova from March 17 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, TASS news agency reported.

Russia, which has so far recorded 59 cases of the virus, said earlier this week that it would suspend most flights to and from Europe over the coronavirus.

10.19 Virus forces closure of all French ski resorts

All French ski resorts are closing on Sunday and will not reopen for the rest of the season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, ski resort operators said, dealing another heavy blow to a France’s tourism industry.

“The ski season ends today,” Domaines Skiables de France, which group’s the country’s resort operators, said on Twitter. “Holiday-makers and professionals, we’re all passionate about skiing and must face up to the seriousness of the situation.”

08.53 Coronavirus delays Netanyahu’s corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial was delayed on Sunday for two months, until May, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Israel’s Justice Ministry said the trial, due to have opened on March 17 with the reading of an indictment against Israel’s longest-serving leader in three graft cases, would begin on May 24 “due to developments related to the spread of the coronavirus“.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in the investigations.

08.51 Australia imposes self-isolation

Australia will impose 14-day self-isolation on international travellers arriving from midnight Sunday and ban cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days, mirroring restrictions in nearby New Zealand aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new measures after a meeting with a newly formed national cabinet, dubbed the coronavirus ‘war cabinet’.

08. 29 Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the Southeast Asian country to 114, health officials said.

It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections that has since swept much of the world

07. 55 Mainland China reports 20 new confirmed cases on March 14

China tightened checks on international travellers arriving at Beijing airport on Sunday, after the number of imported new coronavirus infections surpassed locally transmitted cases for a second day in a row.

China, where the epidemic began in December, appears to now face a greater threat of new infections from outside its borders as it continues to slow the spread of the virus domestically. Over a hundred countries have reported infections.

Mainland China reported 20 new cases of infections on March 14, up from 11 cases a day earlier, data from by the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Sunday.





