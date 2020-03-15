We need trust in leadership to avoid coronavirus panic

At last! The coronavirus has helped us to remind ourselves that life is sweet, that death is not welcome and that we would be well advised to abandon the suicidal tendencies that characterise our behaviour and in particular those of our leaders when they manage our national affairs.

The world we live in is full of contradictions which are often difficult to reconcile. For example, the autocephalous Church of Cyprus is clearly against suicide but, at the same time, they have no reservation over pushing the faithful to effectively commit suicide by assuring them that, in taking the Holy Communion, they do not run any risk by sharing the small communion spoon with other people who may have contracted the virus. The church’s logic is that nobody is forced to take the Holy Communion; it is their choice and therefore their call.

In the field of practising medicine, the rules appear not to be particularly strict, as shown by the incident involving the experienced thoracic surgeon, director of the cardiovascular clinic of the Nicosia general hospital. It was said that over a number of days he came into contact with high-risk patients even though he had coronavirus symptoms and had recently travelled to a country with confirmed cases. It is true that CyBC diligently avoided behaving in a “cannibalistic” fashion by disclosing the identity of the doctor (referring to him as “a 64-year old man”). Nevertheless, the corporation was still calling all those who had come into contact with the unidentified medical practitioner to immediately take various precautionary measures, in order to avert the dispersion of the coronavirus. It is true that the Medical Association rushed to criticise certain mass media which, admittedly in a “round-about” way, disclosed the identity of the offender on the strength of the argument that they were serving their supreme obligation, namely to protect the health of the entire population.

However, the ultimate level of irrationality was reached when the government repeatedly stated that the closure of four of the seven crossing points was a measure exclusively aimed at protecting public health (because doctors and paramedical staff working in the public sector were not willing to man the control points at these passages). Some evidently stupid persons elected to assign more credibility to the statement of the Elam leader who, prior to any objections to the closures were voiced, was urging “the government to satisfy the demand of the people to close all the crossing points, thus isolating the occupation regime”, while formally declaring that “the decision to close the four crossing points was taken in response to the pressure that Elam’s president had exercised on the President of the Republic”.

I will not refer to the opinion of the bicommunal committee on health, which did not go along with the government because you may be tempted to argue that the composition of this committee does not include professional politicians, who feel the obligation to set the protection of public health above all other goals. Admittedly, the ongoing coming-and-going of these people to the occupied part of Cyprus may have inevitably rendered their political conscience somewhat more elastic than that of the president of the Republic who, by reference to the law of necessity, is empowered since 1963 to take decisions on his own.

The general message transmitted was “do what you like but do not panic”. The advice given reminded me of the dark events of the summer of 1974 when the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation continually announced that “our forces are retreating in an orderly manner to new defence positions”, thus describing the carnage of the youngsters of Cyprus (and Greece), which was caused by the brainless actions of our then leaders. This is when Famagusta was handed over to the invading forces without a fight, because the city was abandoned by the army, the police and the municipal authorities. People’s impression – then and now – is that the public administration machine is rotten and fails to function in ways to effectively protect the interests of the people.

This is the impression which prevailed during the 2013 economic crisis. This is the impression which prevails in relation to the management of the Cyprus problem over the years where things are obviously going from bad to worse. This is the prevailing impression when the two largest public hospitals in Cyprus are placed “in quarantine” at the very time they should have been fully ready to go into the battle against the coronavirus.

The proven ongoing incompetence in managing Cyprus’ big problems inevitably causes panic, i.e. a fear that we will not be able to cope with the problems confronting us. In this case, any advice given, which simply tells people to keep their cool, is certain to intensify – rather than pacify – the feeling of fear and the resulting panic. It follows that those responsible, instead of proclaiming the need to avoid panic should focus on tackling the problems because this is the only effective method for fighting panic.

The most effective weapon against the coronavirus is setting aside the foolish and incoherent interpretation of the obligation to protect personal data, which leads to the concealing of public dangers and by extension facilitates the transmission of the virus. The vast majority of those who will become sick will be people who carry no responsibility whatsoever for catching the virus. It follows that the publication of the identity of those who have been taken ill is neither an act of “targeting” nor “degrading” people in any sense. It is simply an act of responsible behaviour on the part of the health authorities as well as on the part of the people who have been taken ill. An act, which has one single objective: protecting society. I genuinely believe that such an approach would be welcome by an overwhelming majority of society.

