March 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: airport shuttles suspended from March 18

By Gina Agapiou0103

Kapnos Airport Shuttle cancelled on Monday all airport routes after March 18 as a precaution against spread of coronavirus.

In an announcement, the company is temporarily suspending all routes to and from the airports starting from March 18 until further notice .

On Tuesday, March 17 routes will be operated normally until 7pm from Nicosia to Larnaca airport, from Larnaca airport to Nicosia until 9.15pm and from Paphos airport to Nicosia and Larnaca until 9pm.

Routes on March 16 will follow the usual schedule.



