Coronavirus: British bases expected to abide by Cyprus rules regarding virus

The permanent secretary of the foreign ministry Tasos Tzonis on Monday met with British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie after the British bases’ authorities announced late on Sunday they had recorded two confirmed coronavirus cases among their military personnel in Akrotiri.

Tzonis met Lillie to discuss the raft of measures announced by the Cyprus government on Sunday.

“It was stressed to the British High Commissioner that the Republic of Cyprus expects the British bases administration will implement for British personnel, the same policy and measures announced by the government in strict compliance with the protocols that the ministry of health has put in place,” an official announcement said.

“It was stressed that the same should apply to staff arriving at Akrotiri airport.”

The foreign ministry said it was confirmed by the British side that all procedures were being followed. It also said it was monitoring the situation as regards Cypriot residents within the bases.

The British bases announced on Sunday night said the two confirmed cases – a man and a woman – flew back from the UK on March 13 into Paphos airport and having developed symptoms, they self-isolated and were tested for coronavirus.

They were displaying mild symptoms and remain in self-isolation at RAF Akrotiri, and the bases were tracing people they came in contact with.

All passengers arriving at RAF Akrotiri undergo a screening process and appropriate action is taken as required, the bases said.

"We want to reassure everyone that we have a robust plan to protect our people. Every UK national arriving from the UK into the Bases will self-isolate at home for 14 days from arrival".






