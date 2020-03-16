Coronavirus: Courts to remain open for urgent cases only

Courts will remain open amid the coronavirus crisis, but will only be handling urgent cases, civil and criminal, it was announced on Monday.

Following a meeting in the morning, Supreme Court president Myron Nicolatos said starting Monday, courts will only be handling urgent cases under criteria that will be decided and announced.

“We think it will alleviate the congestion problem in the courts and limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus,” Nicolatos told reporters.

Special arrangements will be made for vulnerable groups, he said.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides, who took part in the meeting, said the measures decided would benefit all those who have to appear before a court for various reasons.

The agreed measures “will be processed by the supreme court and announced later,” Clerides said.

The main premise is that no cases will be tried during a particular period of time unless they are really urgent or cannot be postponed for various reasons, the AG said.

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said the supreme court will announce which cases would be considered urgent but the criteria will be amended if necessary, to ensure that the state will continue to function properly during the crisis.





