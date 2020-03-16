Coronavirus: man arrested at crossing point for failing to self-isolate

A Turkish Cypriot man who came from the UK two days ago and failed to remain in self-isolation was arrested trying to cross to the south of the island at the Ayios Dhometios crossing on Monday, reports from the north said.

The 69-year-old was arrested by Turkish Cypriot police at the crossing around 6am when he attempted to pass through.

The remaining crossings are still open to Turkish Cypriots but they are supposed to self-isolate when they enter the ‘TRNC’ by land, sea or air or face arrest. The north has recorded six cases of coronavirus to date.

Police in the north will also be taking statements from a group of tour guides who reportedly visited a colleague in a quarantined hotel and posted a photo on social media to express support for their colleague, CNA reported.

Havadis reported on Monday that 22 people, Turkish and third-country nationals, who arrived Sunday in the north at Tymbou (Ercan) airport were denied entry but were then all placed in the same room without precautions or testing. They were to be sent back to Turkey, Havadis said.

There was also an ‘uprising’ at the prison in the north, reports said, after detainees complained of their conditions that were lacking safety or precautions.

Relatives who have been banned visitation rights burned car tyres in protest outside, the reports said. Ten arrests were made.

Turkish Cypriots also started panic buying and supermarkets were urging them not to take more than three of any particular item.





