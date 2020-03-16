March 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Soldiers belonging to vulnerable groups to stay home

Special measures for conscripts and officers

The army has asked officers and conscripts who belong to vulnerable groups of the population to remain home as part of measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus, it was announced on Monday.

A defence ministry statement said staff at the ministry and the National Guard command will also rotate so as to maintain the necessary force to cover operational needs.

Those who can work at home will do so as long as they are not handling classified information, the ministry said.

Personnel transportation to and from the units will continue but buses will only be carrying 50 per cent of capacity.

The ministry also extended a suspension to reservist exercises until April 30. It has also cancelled the recruitment of those who had previously received exemptions for health reasons.

The medical corps has drawn plans defining all the actions that must be carried out if there is a confirmed case within the barracks, the ministry said, urging personnel to display a high sense of responsibility and strict adherence to the measures decided by the state.

 



