Coronavirus: three establishments fined for violating crowd ban

Police have checked 1,390 establishments islandwide and fined three for failing to comply with the ban on indoor gatherings of more than 75 people which predated Sunday’s blanket closure of all restaurants, cafes, bars and cinemas

Police fined three establishments in Nicosia, Limassol and Famagusta for allowing more than 75 people in a closed space.

The ban was imposed by the health ministry on March 11 to avoid spreading of Covid-19 after the first cases were confirmed on the island.

The maximum sentence is a fine of up to €800 and a prison sentence of up to six months or both penalties combined.

From 6am on Monday all businesses belonging to the entertainment industry closed for a month.

Enterprises such as pharmacies, supermarket and bakeries are to remain open applying the regulations imposed by the health ministry.





