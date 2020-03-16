Coronavirus: Workers’ union calling for drivers to abstain from work if health measures not implemented

All public transport companies should apply the measures issued for the safeguarding against coronavirus, the Cyprus Workers’ Confederation (SEK) and the Pancyprian Federation of Labour (PEO) unions said on Monday.

They said they will call for drivers to abstain from working if by Wednesday buses and taxis are not thoroughly disinfected and drivers not provided hand sanitisers.

“We are expressing our concern for both the drivers and the passengers and we urge public transport companies to provide a healthy environment for everyone,” a joint statement issued by the unions said.

The transport ministry has announced that buses will only be allowed to carry 50 per cent of their capacity for passengers, urging all public transport companies to comply with the new guidelines.

The transport ministry has also given instructions for the disinfection of all buses and taxis and asked drivers to be ready to deal with a suspected coronavirus case, said Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos.

In a meeting with the heads of public transport companies, the minister asked bus owners to deep clean their vehicles using a long-lasting disinfectant as a precautionary measure against spreading the virus.

All metal surfaces should also be disinfected throughout the day and thoroughly cleaned at the end of their routes every day.

Further instructions call for the installation of hand sanitiser dispensers and health ministry instructions in a visible position.

Air conditioning system should be switched off and windows left open to ensure good ventilation. Drivers should also wear gloves.





