Cypriot citizens need to get back home

It is not possible to get this certificate that the government has requested today (yesterday) for everyone arriving in Cyprus.

It is only available via the NHS in the UK and you can only get a test if you have symptoms of coronavirus.

My parents are trying to get home to Cyprus from the UK and this is the final straw!!! Even if you get a test , which according to the NHS and private hospitals that they have visited today is not possible, then it’s minimum 3 to 4 days to get the results!!

They already have had two flights cancelled and I had arranged for them to fly back home on Wednesday. How is it remotely possible for them to get a certificate that is NOT available and get on their flight HOME?

The government, while I welcome (most of the) new measures put in place has really not thought this through.

These are Cypriot citizens and residents of Cyprus and virus or not they need to get home.

JG





