Government’s shameful disregard for citizens stuck abroad

OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT ANASTASIADES ON BEHALF OF CYPRIOTS STRANDED ABROAD

Dear Mr President,

It’s with utter shock and disgust that I read the latest draconian, in fact, cruel and sadistic, measure the Cyprus government has taken against its own people, its own citizens and residents. It has literally abandoned, probably, thousands of Cypriots who are abroad right now, scrambling to find a way home!

Mr President, I would like to make a forecast about what is going to happen to your people stranded abroad. We will have nowhere to go, nothing to eat, nowhere to sleep, as everything shuts down around us, and when we run out of money, we won’t survive the enforced exile you have imposed on us until April 30! It’s a death sentence.

How could you do this to your own people? Don’t you care what happens to us?

Other countries evacuated their citizens and immediately upon arrival quarantined them, monitored them. But you, Mr President, decided to show the world how cruel, uncaring and indifferent you are by asking your citizens stranded abroad to produce a “health certificate” if they want to return home! Seriously? Without this certificate we can’t come home?!

First of all, the 4 days within which one must get their ridiculous health certificate is not feasible. It takes a day or two for an appointment and approximately 2-3 days for results, and if the certificate is to be an original then the issuer must either post it which can take several days or one must take public transport travelling hundreds of miles to the ‘accredited centre’ to pick it up. In the meantime one has lost one’s flight, accommodation, sanity and probably their good, virus-free health and is out on the streets.

Secondly, a lot can change within the 4 days and travel period to Cyprus even with a clean health certificate. I am surprised that the Health Ministry hasn’t figured that out. You must have appointed some clueless people in high positions.

The rational, moral, ethical (whatever you want to call it) step, and the right thing to do, is for the Cyprus government to allow its citizens to return, without demanding this stupid health certificate, and quarantine them upon arrival. Any test for coronavirus can be done on the arrivals in that period.

Is this too much to ask?

Name supplied





