March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North seriously considering postponing leadership elections

By Evie Andreou0256

Authorities in the north are seriously considering postponing next month’s elections for the next Turkish Cypriot leader due to the coronavirus crisis, it was announced on Monday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the issue was discussed after a meeting between ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar and ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay with the ‘parliamentary’ parties. The elections are due to take place in April.

Tatar said that all parties were in favour of postponing the elections given the circumstances.

He said he would also discuss on Tuesday the legal aspects of the issue with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

 



