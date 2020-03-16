Paphos municipality suspends raft of services

Civil marriages conducted both inside Paphos municipality and elsewhere, have been suspended as part of wider measures announced on Tuesday by Paphos multiplicity, to help to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Civil marriages both inside and outside the municipal hall are suspended. ‘Political’ marriages will only take place in cases of extreme urgency and with the permission of the competent state authority,” the municipality said in an announcement.

All municipal cultural infrastructure such as, theatres, galleries, multipurpose halls and libraries will suspend operation for as long as the measures announced by the government remain in place.

The municipality has already announced the cancellation of the events of March 25 and April 1, as well as the suspension of the adult centres of Paphos, Mouttalos and Kato Paphos.

Municipal bill payment services have also been suspended. The public may pay bills through the municipality’s website at www.pafos.org.cy. If the payment date has not expired, the public may also pay through banks.

Also, there is a suspension of receipt and payment of all types of applications (town planning permits, building permits, etc.) by the technical services department.

Staff are still working to process applications already received and licences that have been completed and issued will be mailed or faxed.

Applications made to the municipal health service to obtain a licence to sell alcoholic beverages, tobacco, dogs, and so on are also currently suspended. The public may, however, apply by email at [email protected].

For information: 26822555, 26822571, 26822572.

Or 26945542, 26951721, 26937515. For water / water supply (connections / cuts etc.),





