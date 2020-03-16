Policies should focus on the old and vulnerable groups

The focus on the entire population all over the world is all wrong.

They need to focus on the old and ones with chronic conditions. They should self isolate ONLY.

Yes, help the old and vulnerable ones, but keep your distance from them until this disease dissipates.

Everyone else should just carry on as normal – if you get it, consider it as a bad flu and you will get over it.

For some to compare this to a war is absolutely idiotic – I have this mentioned by some so called experts!

Wars kill young and old indiscriminately.

Stats are saying their is a high death rate…again i think not. I guess that’s a stat based on who is tested positive and who has died of it – well, the stat is definitely incorrect.

There are so many other people NOT tested and are just told to isolate – If there are twice as many infected as there are of reported cases then then this automatically halves the statistic of how many people actually die from coronavirus.

