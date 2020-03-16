Pregnant women fearful of giving birth after Famagusta ward given over to virus patients

Pregnant women in the Famagusta region are worried about where they should turn to when they are about to give birth after the government announced the gynaecological was being turned into a facility to treat coronavirus patients.

“My wife is pregnant and we are expecting our baby on the third of April,” Tamas Szollosi who lives and works in the area told the Cyprus Mail. “Until the arrival of the virus we visited the general hospital in Famagusta, and we were prepared to give birth there, and we were also introduced to the staff and the rooms there.”

The picture changed a few days ago, when the couple found out by reading an article in the Cyprus Mail that this might not happen.

“The [Famagusta] hospital where the patients are currently being treated is slowly being cleared. Operations are being cancelled and other patients are being referred to Larnaca hospital or even private clinics,” chief executive officer of Okypy in Larnaca-Famagusta George Karotsakis said on March 12.

“The gynaecological and children’s wards will be dedicated exclusively to coronavirus patients, while the intensive care unit is also being cleared for the same purpose,” he said.

Upon receiving this information, the parents-to-be called the Famagusta hospital to see what they should do about their next appointment this Wednesday and the procedure in case the woman was suddenly about to give birth. After some confusion they got through not to their usual gynaecologist but somebody who according to Szollosi told them “try to come here if not go to Larnaca”.

“In a situation like that you want to be sure,” he commented. “What if my wife is about to give birth and I drive 10 minutes to Famagusta and then we are told to go to Larnaca, that will take us another 60 minutes. She doesn’t have any files with her, she doesn’t have any contact there.”

Head of the Cyprus Gynaecology association Afroditi Eliseou said the situation is constantly changing because of the coronavirus which means the Famagusta hospital has to be used as a referral hospital for the time being, but women should not worry.

“Pregnancy is a priority and pregnant women will not be turned away from public hospitals,” she said.





