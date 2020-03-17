March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Animal Party says strays suffering too

By Gina Agapiou0934

The Animal Party on Tuesday said stray animals are unable to find food after the closure of restaurants and adoptions have had to be suspended due to travel prohibitions against the spreading of Covid-19.

Restaurants used to provide volunteers with food so they can feed stray animals and dogs in shelters, the party said.

It contacted a local pet food distributor to ask for donation of pet food to shelters and volunteers.

The party has also asked people to leave food out in public places for strays, but to be careful not to do so in a way as to pollute the environment and disturb the public.

Many animals who would otherwise be sent abroad are now stuck in shelters waiting to be sent to people overseas.

“We call all animal activists, animal welfare organisations and shelters to send us their immediate needs, that could be food, medicine or lack of volunteers,” an announcement said.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: President joins other EU leaders for teleconference

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Consumers association says not evidence of profiteering

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Only 24 airport arrivals allowed into Cyprus Tuesday

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Government eases entry requirements for some Cypriots, bans flights

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Maximum price set for hygiene products

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Bases say align with measures introduced by Nicosia

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign