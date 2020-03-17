Coronavirus: Animal Party says strays suffering too

The Animal Party on Tuesday said stray animals are unable to find food after the closure of restaurants and adoptions have had to be suspended due to travel prohibitions against the spreading of Covid-19.

Restaurants used to provide volunteers with food so they can feed stray animals and dogs in shelters, the party said.

It contacted a local pet food distributor to ask for donation of pet food to shelters and volunteers.

The party has also asked people to leave food out in public places for strays, but to be careful not to do so in a way as to pollute the environment and disturb the public.

Many animals who would otherwise be sent abroad are now stuck in shelters waiting to be sent to people overseas.

“We call all animal activists, animal welfare organisations and shelters to send us their immediate needs, that could be food, medicine or lack of volunteers,” an announcement said.





