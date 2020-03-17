Coronavirus: Children ‘very vulnerable’ to social media hysteria over virus

The spread of coronavirus has caused great distress among children, an educational psychologist has warned.

Constant exposure to disturbing news via television and social media could have a great impact on more impressionable minds, said psychologist Elina Charalambous.

“The outbreak has caused great emotional distress and disruption for all of us. By definition, a crisis often brings anxiety and insecurity. The point is to maintain our emotional balance, through the proper management of our emotions,” she told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

Charalambous said the goal is not to be overwhelmed by the flow of bad news, a risk that is even greater for children.

“Due to their limited knowledge and their increased exposure to the media, children are becoming more vulnerable to erroneous conclusions and misunderstandings, which is even more disturbing,” she warned.

She said a child’s response to a crisis depends mostly on the support they receive from their past experiences and the support they receive from the family.

Charalambous said the adults’ reaction to crisis has a direct influence on how children are reacting to it as well as how they might manage it.

“We as adults need to keep well informed and only rely on verified sources, we have to avoid giving in to rumours we hear everywhere nowadays,” she said.

“Additionally, we need to limit ourselves as much as we can from the exposure to disturbing news that can have an impact on our mood and, as a consequence, on the mood of our children.”

She also urged families to try and keep a balanced family routine and a healthy lifestyle, even if they are forced to stay at home.”

“Good nutrition, adequate sleep, frequent exercise and interaction through social media are good measures to adopt in cases such as this.”

But Charalambous also said parents should not avoid answering their children’s questions regarding the virus,” she said.

“They need to be heard and they need clear and honest answers about the what’s happening around them.”

This means they must understand which sources they can trust and which they should avoid.

They must also understand that they too play a vital role in the correct functioning of a family household.

“That’s why they need to observe the same safety measures as the adults and even explain safety precautions to their siblings. This way they will also feel they are playing an important part in a time of crisis.”





