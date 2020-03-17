March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Church to allow only 10 people at a time into services 

By George Psyllides01250
Archbishop Chrysostomos

 Archbishop Chrysostomos has instructed priests to only allow 10 people at a time inside a church and lock the doors if more showed up. 

In a circular to the clergy, Chrysostomos said services can be conducted but only 10 people can be inside the church at any given time. 

The 10 people can receive Holy Communion if they wish, the circular said. 

The decision followed the reaction of two bishops to the archbishop’s appeal to people to refrain from attending services for three weeks. 

The Bishops of Morphou and Limassol said services in their jurisdictions would continue as normal. 



