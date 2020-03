Elections in the north for the next Turkish Cypriot leader were on Tuesday reportedly postponed for six months due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to media in the north the decision was taken during a meeting under Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in which the ‘parliamentary’ political party leaders and officials participated.

The elections were scheduled to take place on April 26.

It was announced that ‘parliament’ would now launch the necessary procedures to ratify the decision.