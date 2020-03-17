Coronavirus: Government eases entry requirements for some Cypriots, bans flights

The government on Tuesday announced that as of Saturday some Cypriots travelling from abroad will no longer need to prove they do not have coronavirus.

Until this time those who travelled for health reasons, for short stays for professional reasons and under the terms of the Vienna convention will not have to.

They will however, need to present confirmation from Cyprus embassies in the countries they are flying from proving the reasons they were abroad such as airline tickets, medical tests etc.

From 3pm on Saturday and for 14 days, all passenger flights from a total of 28 countries are banned. These include Greece, UK, Russia, Ireland and Israel.

