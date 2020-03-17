March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Government eases entry requirements for some Cypriots, bans flights

By Evie Andreou04830
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou who made the statements on Tuesday night

The government on Tuesday announced that as of Saturday some Cypriots travelling from abroad will no longer need to prove they do not have coronavirus.

Until this time those who travelled for health reasons, for short stays for professional reasons and under the terms of the Vienna convention will not have to.

 They will however, need to present confirmation from Cyprus embassies in the countries they are flying from proving the reasons they were abroad such as airline tickets, medical tests etc.

From 3pm on Saturday and for 14 days, all passenger flights from a total of 28 countries are banned. These include Greece, UK, Russia, Ireland and Israel.

More later



Related posts

Coronavirus: President joins other EU leaders for teleconference

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Consumers association says not evidence of profiteering

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Only 24 airport arrivals allowed into Cyprus Tuesday

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Maximum price set for hygiene products

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Bases say align with measures introduced by Nicosia

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Other patients claiming they are refused treatment

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign