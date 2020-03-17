Coronavirus: Maximum price set for hygiene products

The minister of health on Tuesday issued a decree imposing a ceiling on the wholesale and retail prices for a number of personal hygiene items as well as masks and thermometres even as the Cyprus Consumers Association said that it has tracked no price-gouging in the sales of disinfectants specifically, except in certain isolated cases.
The prices indicated by the ministry are as follows and include VAT:
|Product
|Maximum wholesale price €
|Maximum retail price €
|ANTISEPTICS
|Keffler 500ml
|4.50
|7.50
|Keffler 1L
|8.50
|14.45
|Octiset 50ml spray
|5.56
|8.00
|Octiset 250ml spray
|10.90
|15.46
|Proseptic gel 200ml
|4.20
|6.96
|Proseptic gel 500ml
|9.00
|14.67
|Proseptic spray 60ml
|3.08
|5.05
|Super Clean, 500ml
|7.50
|10.50
|De Costa antiseptic gel (CY), 250ml
|2.76
|4.50
|Aseptin 60ml spray
|4.94
|8.05
|Aseptin 300ml spray
|9.62
|15.68
|Total Care 85ml
|2.00
|3.30
|Total Care 500ml
|6.00
|9.85
|Mister Brewer, alcohol 96% in spray, 300ml
|3.35
|5.50
|Just Right 120ml
|1.65
|2.80
|Just Right 50ml
|0.71
|1.20
|Just Right 500ml
|3.35
|5.70
|MASKS
|Basic face masks
|5.00 – 8.00 per 50 units
|0.16 – 0.20 per unit
|Masks with filters
|4.00 – 5.00 per unit
|5.75 – 7.50 per unit
|THERMOMETRES
|Forehead thermometre
|40.00 – 45.00
|60.00 – 79.00 (advanced technology)
|Underarm thermometre
|7.00 – 8.00
|11.00 – 15.00