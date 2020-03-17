Coronavirus: Maximum price set for hygiene products

The minister of health on Tuesday issued a decree imposing a ceiling on the wholesale and retail prices for a number of personal hygiene items as well as masks and thermometres even as the Cyprus Consumers Association said that it has tracked no price-gouging in the sales of disinfectants specifically, except in certain isolated cases.

The prices indicated by the ministry are as follows and include VAT:

Product Maximum wholesale price € Maximum retail price € ANTISEPTICS Keffler 500ml 4.50 7.50 Keffler 1L 8.50 14.45 Octiset 50ml spray 5.56 8.00 Octiset 250ml spray 10.90 15.46 Proseptic gel 200ml 4.20 6.96 Proseptic gel 500ml 9.00 14.67 Proseptic spray 60ml 3.08 5.05 Super Clean, 500ml 7.50 10.50 De Costa antiseptic gel (CY), 250ml 2.76 4.50 Aseptin 60ml spray 4.94 8.05 Aseptin 300ml spray 9.62 15.68 Total Care 85ml 2.00 3.30 Total Care 500ml 6.00 9.85 Mister Brewer, alcohol 96% in spray, 300ml 3.35 5.50 Just Right 120ml 1.65 2.80 Just Right 50ml 0.71 1.20 Just Right 500ml 3.35 5.70 MASKS Basic face masks 5.00 – 8.00 per 50 units 0.16 – 0.20 per unit Masks with filters 4.00 – 5.00 per unit 5.75 – 7.50 per unit THERMOMETRES Forehead thermometre 40.00 – 45.00 60.00 – 79.00 (advanced technology) Underarm thermometre 7.00 – 8.00 11.00 – 15.00





