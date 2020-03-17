Coronavirus: Paphos airport uncertainty as five flights due, staff morale low

Five flights are expected to land at Paphos airport today and it’s not yet clear if any of the passengers on board are in possession of a recent health certificate from an approved accredited organisation and/or a laboratory from their country of origin.

It’s hoped there won’t be a repeat of the situation faced at both Larnaca and Paphos airport on Monday evening when two flights missed the 6pm deadline that sees tough new measures brought in by the government only permitting entry to citizens and legal residents who present a recent health certificate from an approved accredited organisation and/or a laboratory from their country of origin. The medical certificate must not be older than four days.

“We don’t know how many, if any of the passengers on board these flights have health certificates. This is the responsibility of the airlines to comply in the first instance and also the handling agents. If they don’t follow the governments strict instructions, we could end up with a situation like last night which no-one wants,” Yiannis Harpas, the head senior manager of operations Paphos international airport told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday morning.

This new regulation caused havoc on Monday evening when two flights, one at Paphos and the other at Larnaca, arrived after the 6pm health certificate deadline for entry.

The passengers were finally allowed in as a ‘one off’ said transport Minister Yiannis Karousos warned that this would not happen again.All passengers will be quarantined for 14 days.

Although all five flights are currently still showing as scheduled to land at Paphos airport on Tuesday, Harpas said he expects cancellations as the day goes one. One is a flight from Moscow, the rest are Ryanair flights from Stansted, Tel Aviv, Budapest and Chania.

“The government has given strict instructions to outstations that passengers shouldn’t board the flights without valid health certificates. We have to enforce these rules and we were in a very difficult situation last night and are constantly receiving information from the various ministries.”

Harpas predicts ‘a lot’ of cancellations, although he said that some passengers may have been able to obtain health certificates. He added that previously staff had been instructed to ensure that any persons not in possession of a heath certificate must stay on board. But if a similar situation unfolds as last night, they may have to treat it differently and a number of options are being considered

“Keeping passengers on board may not work. Perhaps they will be taken off and kept in a transit area and then transported back, its just one of the options; we will follow what the competent authorities instruct us to do,” he said.

Although the airport operators are taking stringent measures to protect staff against the spread of coronavirus, staff morale at Paphos airport is generally low, and many are fearful of catching the virus.

“We are doing our best to protect our staff and following all of the recommendations, but unfortunately somebody has to be on the front line. We are trying to avoid personal contact with passengers unless absolutely necessary.”

Despite numerous attempts, the Cyprus Mail was unable to contact Ryanair to find out if passengers due to fly are in possession of valid health certificates.

An automatic response from the airline reads :

“Due to the Covid-19 crisis, we are currently dealing with customer-focused communications. The Ryanair press office won’t respond to media queries at present.We will get back to you as soon as possible.

For the latest updates, please see our corporate website, Twitter, and our COVID-19 FAQs.

We appreciate your understanding in this difficult time, as we prioritise the safety, health and welfare of our customers and our people.”





