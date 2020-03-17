Coronavirus: Paphos announces support for elderly 

A series of measures to assist any elderly or vulnerable groups living in Paphos will include a department set up specifically for the purpose of helping them purchase essential goods and medicines, the local municipality has announced.

A telephone number for the new municipality department will be announced shortly.

The move was decided at a special service meeting held on Monday by Mayor Phedonas Phedonos, in the context of the municipality’s assistance to the state’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“The bureau for the support and service of elderly persons and vulnerable groups will be staffed and managed by a team of municipal officials. A special phone number will be announced Tuesday in which senior citizens or vulnerable groups who cannot get out of the house for purchases of essential goods or supplies of needed medicines will be able to call in so that local staff can take over serving these people,” the announcement said.





