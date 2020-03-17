March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos announces support for elderly 

By Bejay Browne0926

A series of measures to assist any elderly or vulnerable groups living in Paphos will include a department set up specifically for the purpose of helping them purchase essential goods and medicines, the local municipality has announced. 

A telephone number for the new municipality department will be announced shortly. 

The move was decided at a special service meeting held on Monday by Mayor Phedonas Phedonos, in the context of the municipality’s assistance to the state’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus. 

“The bureau for the support and service of elderly persons and vulnerable groups will be staffed and managed by a team of municipal officials. A special phone number will be announced Tuesday in which senior citizens or vulnerable groups who cannot get out of the house for purchases of essential goods or supplies of needed medicines will be able to call in so that local staff can take over serving these people,” the announcement said. 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Conditions in quarantine facilities slammed

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: more tensions at Larnaca airport as more travellers arrive (Update 1)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Church to allow only 10 people at a time into services 

George Psyllides

‘Why does Cyprus issue passports if they are useless in such cases?’

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Two new hotlines for Cypriots stuck in UK

Staff Reporter

Police detain spy van owner

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign