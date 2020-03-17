March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: police carry out 1,000 checks, fine 7 businesses  

By Gina Agapiou04670

 Police checked more than 1,000 establishments islandwide and fined seven that were operating despite a decree issued by the health minister mandating the closure of certain businesses temporarily.  

In the last 24 hours, police inspected more than 1,000 businesses and fined one bar, two restaurants and one shop in Paphos, a toy store chain in Nicosia and Limassol and a hair and nail salon in Larnaca 

The maximum penalty is a fine of up to €800 and a prison sentence of up to six months or both. 

As part of the country’s measures against Covid-19, the health minister banned gatherings of more than 75 people in closed space last Wednesday, while on Sunday he issued a decree closing all private businesses allowing only pharmacies and supermarkets and small shops to remain open.  



