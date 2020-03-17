March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President joins other EU leaders for teleconference

By Source: Cyprus News Agency098

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday evening took part in an extraordinary European Council meeting, through teleconference, during which the leaders of the member states continued their discussion on how to address Covid-19.

According to a written statement by Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos, the leaders expressed their joint will to coordinate action and display solidarity.

They discussed the situation in Europe, the measures that are in place in each member state and the needs arising as Covid-19 continues to spread.

They also discussed joint measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the financial and social impact of the pandemic, as well as about the necessity to allow the unimpeded movement of goods throughout Europe, particularly medical supplies and other necessary products.

EU member state leaders agreed to continue their contacts through teleconferences, stressing their joint will for coordination and solidarity to contain the virus, the announcement concludes.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: Consumers association says not evidence of profiteering

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Only 24 airport arrivals allowed into Cyprus Tuesday

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Government eases entry requirements for some Cypriots, bans flights

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Maximum price set for hygiene products

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Bases say align with measures introduced by Nicosia

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Other patients claiming they are refused treatment

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign