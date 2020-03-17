Coronavirus: President joins other EU leaders for teleconference

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday evening took part in an extraordinary European Council meeting, through teleconference, during which the leaders of the member states continued their discussion on how to address Covid-19.

According to a written statement by Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos, the leaders expressed their joint will to coordinate action and display solidarity.

They discussed the situation in Europe, the measures that are in place in each member state and the needs arising as Covid-19 continues to spread.

They also discussed joint measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the financial and social impact of the pandemic, as well as about the necessity to allow the unimpeded movement of goods throughout Europe, particularly medical supplies and other necessary products.

EU member state leaders agreed to continue their contacts through teleconferences, stressing their joint will for coordination and solidarity to contain the virus, the announcement concludes.





