Coronavirus: teacher tests positive in Aglandjia  

A teacher at an elementary school in Aglandjia has tested positive for the coronavirus, media reports said on Tuesday.

The parents’ association is letting the parents know while the school will be disinfected.

According to daily Phileleftheros the teacher herself informed people about the diagnosis via her Facebook account on Sunday evening, saying she had recently flown to Athens with her parents.

While her parents showed symptoms of the disease, she herself is not sick despite testing positive.

She also posted that the day before the test, she went to work and met with friends and apologised for having unintentionally spread the virus.

The teacher said she will help her students as much as she can from home.





