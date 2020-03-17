March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: teacher tests positive in Aglandjia  

By Annette Chrysostomou04393

A teacher at an elementary school in Aglandjia has tested positive for the coronavirus, media reports said on Tuesday. 

The parents association is letting the parents know while the school will be disinfected. 

According to daily Phileleftheros the teacher herself informed people about the diagnosis via her Facebook account on Sunday evening, saying she had recently flown to Athens with her parents.  

While her parents showed symptoms of the disease, she herself is not sick despite testing positive. 

She also posted that the day before the test, she went to work and met with friends and apologised for having unintentionally spread the virus. 

The teacher said she will help her students as much as she can from home. 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Conditions in quarantine facilities slammed

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: more tensions at Larnaca airport as more travellers arrive (Update 1)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Church to allow only 10 people at a time into services 

George Psyllides

‘Why does Cyprus issue passports if they are useless in such cases?’

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Two new hotlines for Cypriots stuck in UK

Staff Reporter

Police detain spy van owner

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign