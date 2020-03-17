Coronavirus: Three new cases in last 24 hours (updated)

The health ministry on Tuesday announced three more coronavirus cases were confirmed.

Two of them concern people who had come in contact with someone who already tested positive for Covid-19. The third case concerns a person who recently returned from Belgium and was self-isolating.

This brings the total number to 49 cases, 27 of which had contact with other confirmed cases. None of the new cases is linked with Paphos hospital, the health ministry said.

One more case has been reported in the north, raising the total number to seven.

In the meantime, a Turkish Cypriot woman died on Tuesday of coronavirus at the hospital she was being treated at in Farnborough in the UK. The woman was in her 80s.

Meanwhile, a coronavirus patient, 47, who was at Famagusta hospital was transferred to the Limassol intensive care unit on Tuesday after his condition worsened.

The man’s health was good until Tuesday, when he presented difficulty in breathing. After presenting complications he was taken to Limassol to be put in the ICU. He reportedly has an underlying health condition.

Another coronavirus patient, 70, in the intensive care unit of the Paphos hospital was in the afternoon transferred to Famagusta hospital.

The 70-year-old man was among the 11 cases confirmed on Monday at the Paphos hospital. He was an in inpatient at the hospital’s ICU when he tested positive after coming in contact with another patient there, 65, who tested positive on Saturday after being visited by family from the UK.

In the meantime, the Paphos hospital remained on lockdown Tuesday morning as the disinfection of the premises continued after the 11 confirmed cases. These concern eight nurses of the intensive care unit, an ICU doctor, the 70-year-old patient being treated at the ICU, and a hospital cleaner.

All of them had contact with the 65-year-old, who has now reportedly also been moved to the ICU at Limassol hospital.

The health ministry also called on members of the public to trust the judgement of health professionals and avoid requesting to be tested for coronavirus if not necessary since shortages are presented at international level in the equipment necessary for these tests.

“Unnecessary tests can create problems to our compatriots who truly need to take them,” it said.

The ministry, repeating the call earlier in the day by the medical association (CyMA) to the medical community, both in the private and public sectors, to contribute to the efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, said it looks forward to the positive response by doctors.





