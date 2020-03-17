Epic stores that will remain open

In order to protect our employees and customers, we are limiting the operation of our stores. The Epic stores that will continue operating are the following:
Nicosia:
- 87, Kennedy Avenue, 1077 Nicosia.
- 4 D-E Oct. 28 Ave., 2414 Engomi
Limassol:
- 60 Makarios III Avenue, 3065 Limassol
Larnaca:
- 25 General Timaya Avenue, 6051 Larnaca
Paphos:
- 55 Eleftheriou Venizelou Str., 8021 Paphos
Paralimni:
- 109 Griva Digeni Avenue, 5281 Paralimni
Operating hours:
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30 – 19:00
Wednesday and Saturday 8:30 – 14:00
All necessary precautionary measures have been implemented at the stores that remain open according to the latest guidelines for controlling the flow of customer numbers, as announced by the authorities.
We are monitoring developments daily and will keep you updated in case of any changes.
For everyone’s convenience, you can also perform your transactions online or by phone:
Using a credit card online
- with my epic app (iOS / Android) – www.epic.com.cy/en/page/S1lYBQap/my-epic-app
- on the epic pay portal – www.epicpay.com.cy/web/
- on the JCC Smart website
Using a credit card over the phone
- by calling Epic’s Collection Department at 96969895
- by calling Epic’s Customer Service Center at 136 and following the instructions of the options’ menu.
At the same time, we are at your disposal through the following alternative service channels:
- Epic Online Store – www.epic.com.cy
- Customer Service Center 136
- Online Contact Form – www.epic.com.cy/en/page/HJUcf466/request-callback
- Telephone Sales Department 800 10 800
We will be happy to answer all your questions. We hope that everything goes well and that our stores’ normal operation will resume soon.
Until then, stay safe!