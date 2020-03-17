March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Epic stores that will remain open

By Press Release0197

In order to protect our employees and customers, we are limiting the operation of our stores. The Epic stores that will continue operating are the following:

Nicosia:

  • 87, Kennedy Avenue, 1077 Nicosia.
  • 4 D-E Oct. 28 Ave., 2414 Engomi

Limassol:

  • 60 Makarios III Avenue, 3065 Limassol

Larnaca:

  • 25 General Timaya Avenue, 6051 Larnaca

Paphos:

  • 55 Eleftheriou Venizelou Str., 8021 Paphos

Paralimni:

  • 109 Griva Digeni Avenue, 5281 Paralimni

Operating hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30 – 19:00

Wednesday and Saturday 8:30 – 14:00

All necessary precautionary measures have been implemented at the stores that remain open according to the latest guidelines for controlling the flow of customer numbers, as announced by the authorities.

We are monitoring developments daily and will keep you updated in case of any changes.

For everyone’s convenience, you can also perform your transactions online or by phone:

Using a credit card online

  • with my epic app (iOS / Android) – www.epic.com.cy/en/page/S1lYBQap/my-epic-app
  • on the epic pay portal – www.epicpay.com.cy/web/
  • on the JCC Smart website

Using a credit card over the phone

  • by calling Epic’s Collection Department at 96969895
  • by calling Epic’s Customer Service Center at 136 and following the instructions of the options’ menu.

At the same time, we are at your disposal through the following alternative service channels:

We will be happy to answer all your questions. We hope that everything goes well and that our stores’ normal operation will resume soon.

Until then, stay safe!

 



Related posts

Operation of Moneygram money transfer network continues as normal

Press Release

The digital classroom of The Grammar School and The Grammar Junior School in the face of COVID-1

Press Release

3CX to offer free communications solution to businesses in wake of Covid-19

Press Release

Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd supports the Cyprus Association of Kidney Patients’ Friends

Press Release

Βroadband HomeΒox by Epic

Press Release

Scientific conference on Cochlear Implants in Cyprus

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign