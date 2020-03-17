Epic stores that will remain open

In order to protect our employees and customers, we are limiting the operation of our stores. The Epic stores that will continue operating are the following:

Nicosia:

87, Kennedy Avenue, 1077 Nicosia.

4 D-E Oct. 28 Ave., 2414 Engomi

Limassol:

60 Makarios III Avenue, 3065 Limassol

Larnaca:

25 General Timaya Avenue, 6051 Larnaca

Paphos:

55 Eleftheriou Venizelou Str., 8021 Paphos

Paralimni:

109 Griva Digeni Avenue, 5281 Paralimni

Operating hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30 – 19:00

Wednesday and Saturday 8:30 – 14:00

All necessary precautionary measures have been implemented at the stores that remain open according to the latest guidelines for controlling the flow of customer numbers, as announced by the authorities.

We are monitoring developments daily and will keep you updated in case of any changes.

For everyone’s convenience, you can also perform your transactions online or by phone:

Using a credit card online

with my epic app (iOS / Android) – www.epic.com.cy/en/page/S1lYBQap/my-epic-app

app (iOS / Android) – www.epic.com.cy/en/page/S1lYBQap/my-epic-app on the epic pay portal – www.epicpay.com.cy/web/

on the JCC Smart website

Using a credit card over the phone

by calling Epic’s Collection Department at 96969895

by calling Epic’s Customer Service Center at 136 and following the instructions of the options’ menu.

At the same time, we are at your disposal through the following alternative service channels:

Epic Online Store – www.epic.com.cy

Customer Service Center 136

Online Contact Form – www.epic.com.cy/en/page/HJUcf466/request-callback

Telephone Sales Department 800 10 800

We will be happy to answer all your questions. We hope that everything goes well and that our stores’ normal operation will resume soon.

Until then, stay safe!





