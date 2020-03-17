March 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

EU agrees to close external borders, but fast tracks for goods

By Reuters News Service0134

European Union leaders agreed on Tuesday to close Europe’s borders for 30 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus but establish fast-track lanes at their countries’ frontiers to keep goods moving, bloc leaders said after a video-conference summit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference that it would be up to European countries to implement the closure of their borders to citizens from third countries.

“The enemy is the virus and now we have to do our utmost to protect our people and to protect our economies,” she said. “We are ready to do everything that is required. We will not hesitate to take additional measures as the situation evolves.”



Related posts

Flurry of coronavirus disinformation spread by Russian sources – EU Commission

Reuters News Service

Trump wants to send Americans $1,000 checks to cushion virus economic shock

Reuters News Service

UK unveils $400 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus

Reuters News Service

Swiss hospitals face collapse in 10 days if virus keeps spreading

Reuters News Service

Europe to shut borders amid spectre of long coronavirus crisis

Reuters News Service

Brother of 2017 UK Manchester suicide bomber found guilty of murder

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign