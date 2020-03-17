Operation of Moneygram money transfer network continues as normal

Ability to transfer money to more than 200 countries

Ellinas Finance Public Company LTD announces that sending and receiving money to and from abroad via the Moneygram network continues as normal. The company is taking all the necessary measures to protect the public from the COVID-19 virus, following the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health.

More specifically, the number of customers that enter the Moneygram centres is strictly monitored, while all Moneygram Sub Agents have been instructed to systematically decontaminate their entire shops.

Ellinas Finance has been a Moneygram Super Agent in Cyprus since 2003, enabling individuals to send and receive money to and from abroad, using its own network of 60 locations across Cyprus.

Moneygram is currently the fastest-growing private money transfer provider worldwide. It is active in more than 200 countries and its network has more than 350,000 agent locations, which cover its customers’ needs at every corner of the planet.

For further information and/or clarifications, you can contact the Ellinas Finance call centre on 22349801. You may also visit the Ellinas Finance website www.ellinasfinance.com





