Our View: Effective citizen return ban is unconstitutional

ANYONE arriving from abroad in Cyprus now needs a ‘health certificate’ issued by the country they were flying from. Even if they present this at the airport on arrival, they still have to spend a fortnight in a quarantine centre to be set up by the government.

This was a polite way of presenting the entry ban on all tourists and business travelers. Two weeks of forced quarantine in some state-run building is an extremely effective way of ensuring no foreigner would even contemplate visiting Cyprus before the end of April, until when the measures are in force.

While this was a reasonable decision, it does not seem to have taken into account the Cypriots and permanent residents that happen to be abroad and have every right to return home, with or without a health certificate. In fact, the idea of a health certificate seemed rather ludicrous considering someone could have contracted the virus after it was issued.

Perhaps the requirement of a health certificate was included because the government knew how difficult it would be to obtain one. Although it gave a list of accredited labs in EU member-states the government never checked if these labs would issue the required health certificate. According to reports from people abroad some of the listed labs said they were not issuing such certificates.

Had the government asked for a health certificate, aware that it would be very difficult to come by? We can only speculate its primary concern was to prevent the return of thousands of students from abroad, considering that colleges and universities are entering the Easter holidays and cannot reopen this academic year. Admittedly the authorities were daunted by the prospect of the influx of students that would have to be quarantined, but they would not all have arrived on the same day or in the same week – there would not have been enough flights.

At the same time, there are hundreds, if not thousands of non-students abroad for holidays or work, and they have every right to return home. They were not even given two or three days’ warning about the plan to ban entry without a (unobtainable) health certificate. The president announced the decision on Sunday and it was put in force 24 hours later. Is the government expecting these people to stay abroad for six weeks because they cannot obtain a health certificate? It could be longer as the ban could well be extended.

Is this how the Cyprus Republic offers protection to it citizens? It bans them from returning to their country, at a time of a global health crisis, in flagrant violation of the Republic’s constitution. Article 14 of constitution states very clearly, “No citizen shall be banished or excluded from the Republic under any circumstances,” which is exactly what the government has done.





