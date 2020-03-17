Police detain spy van owner

Police have arrested an Israeli national wanted since last year in connection with an investigation into the operation of a van able to carry out covert surveillance.

Tal Dillian was arrested at Larnaca airport on Monday afternoon after his arrival from Israel. He was questioned and then released to go into quarantine for 14 days as per government measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The investigation into the affair started in November last year after Dillian, an ex-intelligence officer, gave an interview to Forbes essentially advertising his services, which included covert surveillance and eavesdropping.

During the interview, Larnaca-based Dillian exhibited the capabilities of a van that was decked out with gear capable of hacking smart phones and intercepting electronic communications within a one-kilometre radius.

Police had arrested three individuals in connection with the case but a court rejected a request to remand them in custody.

An arrest warrant was also issued for a second Israeli national, Shahak Avraham Avni, the owner of security-services provider, who is not on the island.





