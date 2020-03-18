March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Accept says two attacked in transphobic attack

By Gina Agapiou00

Accept LGBTI Cyprus reported on Tuesday two young trans people were attacked by a hooded gang in Nicosia.

According to the organisation, a targeted transphobic attack took place against the two young trans people by a number of hooded men on March 7, causing them bodily harm.

“We would like to assure that we’ll do everything in our power to tackle such criminal acts,” Accept wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Accept repeated the need for amending the current legislation to protect the LGBTI community against violence.

“Specifically, we demand the drafting of strict legislation concerning hate crimes, with respect to the protection of people regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender characteristics.”

The organisation also asked for the amendment of the hate speech legislation, since according to Accept, it has proved to be ineffective both in its wording and implementation.



