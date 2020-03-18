March 18, 2020

Coronavirus: 13 new cases confirmed in north, all German tourists

The number of coronavirus cases in the north has risen to 20 after 13 more German tourists tested positive.

The results were announced late Tuesday.

The 13 were found positive after retesting, having previously been found negative.

They were part of the same group of 39 who had contact with the initial patient, a 65-year-old woman.

The tourists had been quarantined in a hotel since she tested positive last week.

New tests on the 39 showed that 13 had been infected.

Out of the 20 cases in the north so far, 18 are German and two are Turkish Cypriot.

The government-controlled areas announced three new cases on Tuesday bringing the total to 49, 27 of which had contact with other confirmed cases.



