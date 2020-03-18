Coronavirus: Aegean reducing number of flights

Aegean air announced on Tuesday that within the next few days, and until the end of April, the majority of flights on its international network will be gradually discontinued while the domestic network will also be significantly curtailed.

A minimum service of scheduled flights to major EU destinations and all domestic destinations will be retained during this period, the airline said.

It has already introduced a zero rebooking fee policy for passengers wishing to rebook for later dates.

For passengers whose flights have been cancelled and who do not want to immediately rebook, Aegean said it will offer a credit voucher of equal value to the original ticket.

“The voucher may be used by the passenger in any route in Aegean’s and Olympic Air’s network for one year after its issuance.”

The website registration process for the credit voucher will be in place by March 19.

The airline said it made this decision following the elevation of Covid-19 to pandemic status and the ensuing directives by EU, Greece and other states within or outside the EU, severely limiting ability to travel for specific nationalities as well as to destinations.

It encouraged passengers to visit its website (www.aegeanair.com) for information as there is no need to access the call centre to either rebook or register for the voucher, which will be only available through the web.





