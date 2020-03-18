March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: British bases close schools until after Easter

By Jean Christou0534

The British bases have closed all six schools as of 3pm on Wednesday until April 20, after the Easter holiday.

“Bases schools will now transition to learning from home by utilising the technology we have available, actively supported by our teachers,” an announcement said.

A reading list will also be made available to children to encourage them to limit time spent in front of the television.

Regular updates to all locally employed staff across the Bases were also being conducted to ensure they were updated on all the latest working practices, including non-essential work, working from home and remote working.



