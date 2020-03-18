March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Builders want to be included in work ban

By George Psyllides01460

Construction workers appealed to the government on Wednesday to extend emergency measures to their industry, saying they too could be exposed to the virus.

The sector was not included in the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 because it mainly involved outdoors work.

But the chairman of the contractors’ federation argued on Wednesday that that was not the case.

“We are worried about the situation,” Costas Roushas told the state broadcaster.

Roushas said construction involved teamwork and it was impossible for builders to maintain the recommended safety distance.

“No one can mix cement at home,” Roushas said.

And because of recent bad weather, crews mostly worked in closed spaces with all the risks that entailed.

“We are asking for the construction industry to be included in the measures,” he said.

Roushas pointed out that other sub-contractors like electricians, plumbers, and so on often joined the construction crews, raising the number of people inside a particular area.

To make things worse, some workers, like drivers, or heavy machinery operators, also belonged to vulnerable groups who had been asked to self-isolate.

Civil engineers and architects have also expressed concern and in some cases have refused to visit sites, Roushas said.

 



Related posts

Health minister says Cyprus in a state of emergency (Update 1)

George Psyllides

Paphos municipality launches team to ensure coronavirus restrictions being met

Bejay Browne

New number for information on coronavirus

George Psyllides

Two charter flights to bring citizens back from UK Saturday

Nick Theodoulou

Ministry streamlines application for medical certificate

Nick Theodoulou

Pensioner killed crossing the road

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign