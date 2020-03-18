March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Calls up by 30 per cent to domestic violence helpline

By George Psyllides01681

Between the announcement of the first coronavirus case in Cyprus on March 9 and March 17, a domestic violence helpline has seen calls rise by 30 per cent, the association for the prevention of domestic violence said.

The association said there have been 750 calls to the 1440 helpline, including five requests to be moved to a shelter.

“It has been determined that isolation as a measure to prevent and tackle the spread of Covid-19 can at the same time be a tool in the hands of the perpetrators to increase the frequency, intensity, and danger against women and children,” the association said.

On top of the quarantine, the potential loss of jobs and the fact that traditionally women are expected to look after the children at home, further aggravates their social isolation.

Children where also victimised and are dangerously exposed to domestic violence incidents since they too are confined inside the house with the abuser.

The association said its helpline will continue to operate around the clock and individual appointments will be set up if and where necessary



