March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Foreign ministry issues contact details for entry certification

March 18, 2020
The foreign ministry

The foreign ministry on Wednesday issued more detail on the certifications for entry to be obtained from Cyprus’ diplomatic missions abroad, noting that there was no charge for issuing the certs, and they can be obtained through email.

The ministry said that in order to serve the people who fall in the category with exceptions as decreed earlier by the health minister, the diplomatic missions can accept applications to issue the relevant permits from today until 12 noon on Friday, March 20.

For persons who are overseas for medical reasons, the ministry said that the competent diplomatic missions of the Republic will issue a certificate to persons submitting as evidence a medical certificate / supporting document from a Centre in which they received medical care/treatment. A certificate will also be issued to persons accompanying them on their departure from Cyprus and/or during their hospitalisation/care abroad.

Those overseas on short stays for either business or professional reasons, can obtain certifications if they can present a letter from their employer and/or boarding pass and departure ticket from Cyprus.

Certificates will be issued without charge, the ministry said, and encourages the process to take place through email.

The ministry has also issued a list of contact for all diplomatic missions of the Republic overseas while those who want further clarifications can contact the crisis management centre of the ministry at  +357 22 801000.

High Commission, London, (UK)
[email protected]
+44 207 3214100

Embassy, Athens (Greece)
[email protected]
+30 210  3734800

Embassy Abu Dhabi (UAE)
[email protected]
+971 2 6654480

Embassy, Amman (Jordan)
[email protected]
+9626 5657467

Embassy, Beijing (China)
[email protected]
+86 10  6532 5057

Embassy Bratislava (Slovakia)
[email protected]
+421 2 32788111

Embassy, Bucharest (Romania)
[email protected]
+40 314336290

Embassy, Cairo (Egypt)
[email protected]
+20 227377012

High Commission, Canberra (Australia)
[email protected]
+612 6281 0832

General Consulate, New York (USA)
[email protected]
+1 212 686 6016/7

General Consulate, Salonica (Greece)
[email protected]
+30 231 026 0611

Embassy, Copenhagen (Denmark)
[email protected]
+45 33  915888

General Consulate, St. Petersburg (Russia)
[email protected]
+7 812 4562255

Embassy, Beirut (Lebanon)
[email protected]
+961 1 213063

Embassy, Belgrade (Serbia)
[email protected]
+38111 3620002

Embassy, Berlin (Germany)
[email protected]
+49 30  3086830

Embassy, Budapest (Hungary)
[email protected]
+36 1 2666045

Embassy, Madrid (Spain)
[email protected]
+34 915 783114

Embassy, Paris (France)
[email protected]
+33 1  47208628

Embassy, Rome (Italy)
[email protected]
+39 06  8088365

Embassy, Tel Aviv (Israel)
[email protected]
+972 3 927 3000

Embassy, Doha (Qatar)
[email protected]
+974 44934390

Permanent Representation, Geneva (Switzerland)
[email protected]
+41 22 5665410

Embassy, Dublin (Ireland)
[email protected]
+353 1 6763060

General Consulate, Yekaterinburg, (Russia)
[email protected]
+7 343 282 9215

Embassy, Kiev (Ukraine)
[email protected]
+380 44 499 6450

Embassy, Brazil (Brazil)
[email protected]
+5561 35416892

Embassy, Kuwait City (Kuwait)
[email protected]
+965 256 20 580

Embassy, Lisbon (Portugal)
[email protected]
+351 21 3194180

Embassy, Warsaw (Poland)
[email protected]
+48 22 844 4577/0816

Embassy, Prague (Czech Republic)
[email protected]
+420 281910536

Embassy, Tokyo (Japan)
[email protected]
+819017367606

Embassy, Hague (Holland)
[email protected]
+31 70 217 2020

Embassy, Havana (Cuba)
[email protected]
+537 2125228/

Embassy, Helsinki (Finland)
[email protected]
+358 969 62820

High Commission, Ottawa, (Canada)
[email protected]
+1 613 5639763

Embassy, Holy See (Vatican)
[email protected]
+39 06 686 5758

General Consulate, Krasnodar (Russia)
[email protected]
+7 861 221 4313

Embassy, Moscow (Russia)
[email protected]
+7 499 575 0310

Embassy, Muscat (Oman)
[email protected]
+968 24699815

High Commission, New Delhi (India)
[email protected]
+91 11 43586295/96

High Commission, Pretoria (South Africa)
[email protected]
+27 12 3463298

Representation, Ramallah (Palestine State)
[email protected]
+972 22413206

General Consulate, Samara (Russia)
[email protected]
+7 846 207 3351

Embassy, Sofia (Bulgaria)
[email protected]
+359 296 17730/1

Embassy, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)
[email protected]
+966114602203

Embassy, Stockholm (Sweden)
[email protected]
+46 8 245 008

Permanent Representation, Strasbourg (France)
[email protected]
+33 3 88249870

Embassy, Tehran (Iran)
[email protected]
+98 212 2219842

Embassy, Vienna (Austria)
[email protected]
+ 43 1  5130630

Embassy, Washington (USA)
[email protected]
+1 202 462 5772

 



