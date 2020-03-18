Coronavirus: Foreign ministry issues contact details for entry certification

The foreign ministry on Wednesday issued more detail on the certifications for entry to be obtained from Cyprus’ diplomatic missions abroad, noting that there was no charge for issuing the certs, and they can be obtained through email.
The ministry said that in order to serve the people who fall in the category with exceptions as decreed earlier by the health minister, the diplomatic missions can accept applications to issue the relevant permits from today until 12 noon on Friday, March 20.
For persons who are overseas for medical reasons, the ministry said that the competent diplomatic missions of the Republic will issue a certificate to persons submitting as evidence a medical certificate / supporting document from a Centre in which they received medical care/treatment. A certificate will also be issued to persons accompanying them on their departure from Cyprus and/or during their hospitalisation/care abroad.
Those overseas on short stays for either business or professional reasons, can obtain certifications if they can present a letter from their employer and/or boarding pass and departure ticket from Cyprus.
Certificates will be issued without charge, the ministry said, and encourages the process to take place through email.
The ministry has also issued a list of contact for all diplomatic missions of the Republic overseas while those who want further clarifications can contact the crisis management centre of the ministry at +357 22 801000.
