Coronavirus: Medical association says over 70 doctors have stepped up to help out (Updated)

Around 72 doctors have shown interest in helping to man influenza centres the head of the Cyprus Medical Association (PIS) Petros Agathangelou said on Wednesday.

The deadline for volunteers to sign up has been extended to 8pm Wednesday, he told CNA.

Asked about the specialties of doctors who have expressed their interest, he said that categorisation by specialty and by city would be done after all the statements of interest were received, adding that an equal distribution should be made.

He also noted the need for “serious safety measures” for doctors working in the field.

His remarks follow Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou’s dramatic appeal to the medical community on Tuesday night, calling on doctors to offer their services to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

About 95 per cent of doctors are already in the government’s service through the new national health system.

Agathangelou said mainly general practitioners, family practitioners and pathologists are needed for the national health centres which will be set up. Other specialties, such as pulmonologists, anaesthesiologists and ICU doctors will then need to be distributed in hospitals, he added.

He said that he personally appealed two days ago to all Cyprus Medical Association members in a letter “to rise to the occasion and to respond to the state’s needs because we are health professionals and through our public mission, we should do our utmost in order to save our patients.”

The association is in continuous contact with the health ministry and has submitted its suggestions, Agathangelou explained.

“We are strengthening the effort for staffing needs and following that to plan and to distribute specialties properly and where they are needed,” he said.

Agathangelou also said that the medical association has proposed that testing for the Covid-19 should be more widely available than it is now.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou appeared both disappointed and anxious on Tuesday, saying there had been no response by personal doctors, despite repeated calls by the ministry for help in influenza centres.

The operation of these centres can be decisive in the fight against coronavirus, the minister said.

He also urged doctors to make every effort to ease the pressure on the 1420 hotline.

Ioannou said people should not worry if they haven’t travelled abroad recently or if they had no contact with a confirmed case and called people to avoid putting more pressure on the health system at this challenging time, in order to be able to care for those who really need it.

“Panic at this time is exactly what we need to avoid,” Ioannou stressed.





