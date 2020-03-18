Coronavirus: Mental health services cancel all appointments

The mental health services are cancelling all scheduled appointments and consultations until further notice, with the exception of cases considered very urgent.

The measure, in line with the guidelines issued by the ministry of health was taken to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus and was announced by the state health services organization Okypy on Tuesday afternoon.

Okypy has urged patients who are in need of care to contact their doctors by telephone, who will be able to send prescriptions via email when they deem it necessary.

Visits to the Athalassa Hospital, the Nicosia Psychiatric Clinic, the Limassol Psychiatric Clinic and the Addiction Treatment Unit at Makarios Hospital have all been banned.





