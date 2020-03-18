Coronavirus: nine new cases, one a doctor (Update 3)

Nine new Covid-19 cases were announced by the government on Wednesday evening – one of them a doctor – bringing the number to 58 in the government-controlled areas, 20 in the north, a total of 78 islandwide.

Over half, 31, are from contacts with confirmed cases.

One is a paediatrician at Limassol general hospital who had recently returned from abroad. She returned from Greece in the last few days and went back to work.

It is understood that she attended a seminar in the hospital with other doctors as recently as yesterday.

The children’s ward in Limassol general hospital is to close immediately and work is underway for them to be transported elsewhere.

According to healthcare workers at the hospital, the paediatrician had been displaying symptoms but it was not clear if she was told to self-isolate.

Four of the new cases relate to a previously confirmed case with whom they came into contact.

Three of the new Covid-19 cases are people who returned from Greece. They contacted the authorities once they presented symptoms.

Another case is connected to a person whose background is still being investigated.

According to CNA, 140 tests were carried out on Wednesday and one of the nine new cases is a nurse in Paphos who had been in contact with a previously confirmed case.

This new case has increased the concern among the nursing staff at the Paphos hospital, said Maria Triantafillou, the Paphos spokesperson of the nursing union, Pasyno.

About 60 nurses and four to five doctors are no longer able to work at the Paphos general hospital as they are in self-isolation after having come into possible contact with previously confirmed cases.

One of the new cases relates to a person at the British bases. A statement from the bases said that the person is in self-isolation and only has mild symptoms.

There are three confirmed cases on the bases, which said they are continuing to work in close cooperation with the Republic.

The north announced late on Tuesday that the number of cases rose to 20 after 13 more German tourists tested positive. Out of the 20 cases in the north so far, 18 are German and two are Turkish Cypriot.

Out of seven coronavirus patients currently hospitalised at Famagusta general hospital six are reported to be in good condition, while the last patient, a 70-year-old man is still critical because of pre-existing medical condition.

“We are ready and prepared for the battle against Covid-19,” said state health services spokesman, Charalambos Charilaou.

The health ministry also announced that Covid-19 tests will be prioritised for people from vulnerable groups and that about 150-200 tests are being done on average a day.





