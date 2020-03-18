Coronavirus: nine new cases, one a doctor (Update 2)

Nine new Covid-19 cases were announced by the government on Wednesday evening – one of them a doctor – bringing the number to 58 in the government-controlled areas, 20 in the north, a total of 78 islandwide.

One is a paediatrician at Limassol general hospital who had recently returned from abroad. She returned from Greece at the beginning of March and went back to work.

It is understood that she attended a seminar in the hospital with other doctors as recently as yesterday.

The children’s ward in Limassol general hospital is to close immediately. It was not immediately clear when, or if, the paediatrician began showing symptoms or if she was told to self-isolate.

Four of the new cases relate to a previously confirmed case with whom they came into contact.

Three of the new Covid-19 cases are people who returned from Greece. They contacted the authorities once they presented symptoms.

Another case is connected to a person whose background is still being investigated.

According to CNA, 140 tests were carried out on Wednesday and one of the nine new cases is a nurse in Paphos who had been in contact with a previously confirmed case.

This new case has increased the concern among the nursing staff at the Paphos hospital, said Maria Triantafillou, the Paphos spokesperson of the nursing union, Pasyno.

One of the new cases relates to a person at the British bases. A statement from the bases said that the person is in self-isolation and only has mild symptoms.

There are three confirmed cases on the bases, which said they are continuing to work in close cooperation with the Republic.

The north announced late on Tuesday that the number of cases rose to 20 after 13 more German tourists tested positive. Out of the 20 cases in the north so far, 18 are German and two are Turkish Cypriot.

Out of seven coronavirus patients currently hospitalised at Famagusta general hospital six are reported to be in good condition, while the last patient, a 70-year-old man is still critical because of pre-existing medical condition.





