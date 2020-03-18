March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Perdios urges hotels to join quarantine effort

By Jean Christou0246
Savvas Perdios

Deputy minister for tourism, Savvas Perdios on Wednesday appealed to hotels to help accommodate returnees who need to be in isolation in the coming weeks.

He said under the agreement with hoteliers, the idea is to provide room service, three meals a day, plus linen and towel changes every four days, to those confined to their rooms for the duration of the isolation period.

They will be provided with cleaning materials to clean their rooms to limit contact, the minister added.

“It is a critical time for our country and hoteliers are invited to respond,” Perdios said. This, he added, also included staff who might fear working in a quarantined area.

“The people to be hosted are not people who are ill but our fellow citizens who have been abroad and for the sake of precaution should isolate themselves,” he said.

Perdios said the compensation to hoteliers would not be particularly high compared to normal rates. All the hotels involved so far are three-star.

“It should be seen as a social act at a difficult time for the country,” the minister said. He also appealed to those in isolation to follow the rules and stay in their rooms and not move around the hotel they are in.



